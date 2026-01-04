Left Menu

Political Storm Brews over Voter Roll Death in Kolkata

Nazitul Mollah, a 68-year-old man from South 24 Parganas, died after attending a voter-roll hearing amidst health issues, sparking political tension in West Bengal. The TMC blamed stress due to the SIR process for his death, while the BJP dismissed these claims as politically driven drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata/Jaynagar | Updated: 04-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 19:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nazitul Mollah, a 68-year-old resident of South 24 Parganas, passed away after appearing at a voter-roll hearing amidst ongoing health challenges. This incident has intensified the political tussle in West Bengal as TMC points fingers at the BJP for triggering anxiety around the electoral process.

The TMC alleges that Mollah's death is part of a broader issue where at least 56 individuals have died due to stress connected to the SIR. They accuse the BJP of intimidating voters to manipulate electoral outcomes.

Meanwhile, the BJP dismisses these allegations as political theatre, arguing that the SIR is a standard procedure to update voter lists. They accuse the TMC of using the situation to malign their party. The Election Commission has yet to respond.

