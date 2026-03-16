Sinner's Triumph: Making History at Indian Wells
Jannik Sinner secured his first Indian Wells title, defeating Daniil Medvedev 7-6(6) 7-6(4). Sinner's victory marked his entry into an exclusive club alongside Djokovic and Federer for ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles. Sinner maintained dominance throughout, extending his Masters 1000 winning streak to 11 matches.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 05:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 05:59 IST
Jannik Sinner achieved a career milestone by claiming his first Indian Wells title with a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) victory over Daniil Medvedev, marking his place in tennis history.
Sinner's exceptional performance earned him a position next to legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, being only the third player to secure all six ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles.
Distinct for his resilience and skill, Sinner maintained an impressive streak, now at 11 consecutive match wins in the Masters 1000 series. Medvedev, despite ending Carlos Alcaraz's 16-match streak, fell short in his third Indian Wells final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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