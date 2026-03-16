Sinner's Triumph: Making History at Indian Wells

Jannik Sinner achieved a career milestone by claiming his first Indian Wells title with a 7-6(6) 7-6(4) victory over Daniil Medvedev, marking his place in tennis history.

Sinner's exceptional performance earned him a position next to legends Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, being only the third player to secure all six ATP Masters 1000 hard-court titles.

Distinct for his resilience and skill, Sinner maintained an impressive streak, now at 11 consecutive match wins in the Masters 1000 series. Medvedev, despite ending Carlos Alcaraz's 16-match streak, fell short in his third Indian Wells final.

(With inputs from agencies.)