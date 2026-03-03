Samsung's Strategic Moves Amid Memory Chip Price Surge

South Korean electronics leader Samsung highlighted the global challenge of rising memory chip prices, while expressing confidence in managing supply through strategic alliances. CEO JB Park of Samsung Southwest Asia addressed these issues during a media event for the launch of their Galaxy S26 series.

Park acknowledged the ongoing shortage affecting the industry, partly driven by the AI data center boom, causing significant supply strains. However, Samsung anticipates maintaining a balanced position by fostering strategic collaborations.

The Indian market's importance is underscored by Samsung's commitment to its innovative product strategy and supply prioritization, amidst the semiconductor market challenges. The newly launched Galaxy S26 series is an embodiment of these efforts, tailored for the tech-savvy Indian consumer base.