Tragic Mystery: The Unveiling of Muhabbat's Identity
A murdered woman, initially misidentified, is confirmed as Turkmenistan citizen Muhabbat. Her disfigured body was discovered in Mawana, India. Police have since recalibrated their investigation, revealing connections with international acquaintances and arresting several suspects. The Ministry of External Affairs is verifying documentation for further legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
Authorities on Wednesday confirmed that a deceased woman found last month in Mawana was a citizen of Turkmenistan, not the Delhi-based individual initially identified. This revelation came after two women from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan challenged the earlier identification.
Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar acknowledged the woman's nationality following collaborative input from the Ministry of External Affairs. The woman, identified as Muhabbat, has potentially been a victim of foul play involving room rent disputes, leading to an investigation that unveiled multiple suspect arrests.
Further inquiries revealed Muhabbat's long-term residence in India, complicating the case's narrative. The timeline expands with her phone records indicating connections to individuals in Chandigarh, raising questions about the motives and events leading to her demise.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkmenistan
- Mawana
- India
- Muhabbat
- investigation
- police
- murder
- identity
- arrest
- international
ALSO READ
Holi Traffic Crackdown: Delhi Police's 15,000 Strong Taskforce
Thane Police Invoke MCOCA in Violent Assault Case
Kanpur Police Crack Rs 250 Crore GST Fraud Racket
J-K police lodges case against MP Ruhullah Mehdi, ex-Srinagar mayor for 'circulating false content' on digital media to disturb public order.
Ghaziabad Encounter: Police Injure Second Accused in YouTuber Attack