Tragic Mystery: The Unveiling of Muhabbat's Identity

A murdered woman, initially misidentified, is confirmed as Turkmenistan citizen Muhabbat. Her disfigured body was discovered in Mawana, India. Police have since recalibrated their investigation, revealing connections with international acquaintances and arresting several suspects. The Ministry of External Affairs is verifying documentation for further legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities on Wednesday confirmed that a deceased woman found last month in Mawana was a citizen of Turkmenistan, not the Delhi-based individual initially identified. This revelation came after two women from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan challenged the earlier identification.

Superintendent of Police Abhijeet Kumar acknowledged the woman's nationality following collaborative input from the Ministry of External Affairs. The woman, identified as Muhabbat, has potentially been a victim of foul play involving room rent disputes, leading to an investigation that unveiled multiple suspect arrests.

Further inquiries revealed Muhabbat's long-term residence in India, complicating the case's narrative. The timeline expands with her phone records indicating connections to individuals in Chandigarh, raising questions about the motives and events leading to her demise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

