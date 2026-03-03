Left Menu

Octave's New Brand Identity: Pioneering Intelligence at Scale

Octave, a planned software spin-off from Hexagon AB, has launched its new brand identity. It aims to address operational complexity with a unified portfolio. The brand leverages AI for lifecycle optimization, from design to protection. Its mission is to transform data into decisive actions, enhancing performance and safety.

Octave, a prospective software spin-off from Hexagon AB, has revealed its new brand identity, marking a pivotal step towards independence. The brand unites Hexagon's Asset Lifecycle Intelligence and Geospatial divisions with Bricsys, ETQ, and Projectmates, creating a clear mission to enhance intelligence at scale.

Octave's portfolio promises to simplify lifecycle complexities, aiding in decision-making where stakes are high. CEO Mattias Stenberg emphasized their commitment to achieving critical outcomes. In a world plagued by operational chaos, Octave transforms data into clear actions, providing a competitive edge.

The platform integrates domain-specific AI across its Design, Build, Operate, and Protect pillars. Through innovative solutions, Octave aims to improve organizational performance and safety. Their new website and online presence further showcase their global support for critical assets and people.

