Army Chief's Strategic Journey: Bridging Nations

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi embarked on a crucial four-day visit to the UAE and Sri Lanka, aiming to enhance bilateral military cooperation.

In the UAE, Gen Dwivedi engaged in comprehensive discussions with senior military officials, emphasizing strategic understanding and defence collaboration. His visit highlighted the commitment to deepening mutual military ties in a region witnessing political complexities.

Following his UAE visit, Gen Dwivedi proceeded to Sri Lanka to meet senior political and military leaders, focusing on training collaboration and regional security. The tour underscores India's dedication to reinforcing defence partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)