Left Menu

Army Chief's Strategic Journey: Bridging Nations

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi embarked on a diplomatic and military mission to the UAE and Sri Lanka to strengthen bilateral military cooperation, holding talks with top officials and visiting key military establishments to enhance defence ties and regional security partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 18:39 IST
Army Chief's Strategic Journey: Bridging Nations
Gen Upendra Dwivedi
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi embarked on a crucial four-day visit to the UAE and Sri Lanka, aiming to enhance bilateral military cooperation.

In the UAE, Gen Dwivedi engaged in comprehensive discussions with senior military officials, emphasizing strategic understanding and defence collaboration. His visit highlighted the commitment to deepening mutual military ties in a region witnessing political complexities.

Following his UAE visit, Gen Dwivedi proceeded to Sri Lanka to meet senior political and military leaders, focusing on training collaboration and regional security. The tour underscores India's dedication to reinforcing defence partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region and West Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

Bureaucratic Bribery Breakdown: The Rajendrakumar Patel Scandal

 India
2
Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

Three Arrested in Assam for Fraudulent Loan Scheme

 India
3
Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

Social Media Sparks Tension: Protests Erupt in Southern Nepal

 Nepal
4
U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and Beyond

U.S. Takes Bold Action with Maduro Capture: Implications for Venezuela and B...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

More Money, Mixed Results: Rethinking Education and Healthcare Spending in Croatia

Building Economic Resilience in Botswana Through Climate Adaptation and Energy Reform

From Policy to Practice: Mongolia’s Efforts to Build Inclusive Education for All Children

Farming with Trees: How Agroforestry Builds Climate Resilience across Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026