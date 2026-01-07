Historic Junga Palace in Flames: 200-Year Legacy in Ruins

A devastating fire engulfed a 200-year-old palace in Junga, located approximately 26 kilometers from Shimla, leaving the historic structure in ruins. Local officials confirmed there were no casualties from the blaze that erupted on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started around 1.00 pm and rapidly spread throughout the palace, prompting emergency response teams to dispatch four fire tenders to the site. Despite their swift action, the palace could not be salvaged.

The palace has significant historical importance, having been constructed in the 1800s by the kings of the Keonthal princely state. Authorities are still investigating the fire's cause and assessing the full extent of the damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)