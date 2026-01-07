Left Menu

Handan City Celebrates the '2025 Idiom of the Year'

An event in Handan City released the '2025 Idiom of the Year,' highlighting the idiom 'Jian Ding Bu Yi.' Organized by Chinaso and the CPC Handan Municipal Committee, the selection process involved a comprehensive data-driven approach. The event also launched a report on Chinese Idioms, and a related short film featured an international student's exploration of Handan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Handan | Updated: 07-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 17:38 IST
In Handan City, known for its rich heritage, the '2025 Idiom of the Year' was unveiled on January 7, 2026. The idiom 'Jian Ding Bu Yi,' symbolizing unwavering determination, topped the list. The selection process was a collaborative effort between Chinaso and the CPC Handan Municipal Committee.

Experts utilized a data-driven approach, collecting idioms from various platforms. Public voting and expert evaluations determined the final selection. Accompanying the event, a report on the use of Chinese idioms was launched, furthering understanding of their contemporary relevance.

Moreover, a short film featuring an international student from Beijing Foreign Studies University drew attention to Handan's idiomatic heritage, showcasing idiom-themed activities and cultural experiences.

