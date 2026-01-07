Handan City Celebrates the '2025 Idiom of the Year'

In Handan City, known for its rich heritage, the '2025 Idiom of the Year' was unveiled on January 7, 2026. The idiom 'Jian Ding Bu Yi,' symbolizing unwavering determination, topped the list. The selection process was a collaborative effort between Chinaso and the CPC Handan Municipal Committee.

Experts utilized a data-driven approach, collecting idioms from various platforms. Public voting and expert evaluations determined the final selection. Accompanying the event, a report on the use of Chinese idioms was launched, furthering understanding of their contemporary relevance.

Moreover, a short film featuring an international student from Beijing Foreign Studies University drew attention to Handan's idiomatic heritage, showcasing idiom-themed activities and cultural experiences.