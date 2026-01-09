Political Tensions Rise: Chennithala Accuses Vijayan of Fostering Division
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala criticizes Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for alleged divisive politics, likening him to PM Modi. Chennithala accuses Vijayan of aligning with the BJP to weaken CPI(M) governance, citing historical alliances. He dismisses CPI(M) claims about potential communal riots if the UDF returns to power.
In a sharp rebuke, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of engaging in divisive politics, alleging a covert alliance with the BJP to maintain political power. This comes a day after Vijayan criticized UDF leaders over alleged Jamaat-e-Islami links.
Addressing the media, Chennithala argued that Vijayan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are embroiled in a race to pursue communal politics, drawing parallels to colonial-era divide-and-rule strategies. He claimed that since 2016, Vijayan's actions have inadvertently fortified the BJP's presence in Kerala.
Chennithala dismissed CPI(M) assertions regarding the potential for communal unrest if the UDF regains control. He reiterated that the UDF maintains its secular stance and will not compromise its principles for electoral gains, despite CPI(M) narratives warning of future conflicts.
