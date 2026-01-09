Farewell to Nikitha Godishala: A Tragic Loss
Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to Nikitha Godishala, a health professional allegedly murdered in the US. Her remains were cremated in Marredpally, with a private ceremony under police protection. The family urges media to report responsibly as investigations continue against suspect Arjun Sharma.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 13:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Tearful family and friends gathered on Friday to pay their last respects to Nikitha Godishala, a city-based health professional who was allegedly murdered in the US last week.
The 27-year-old's remains were cremated in a private ceremony at Marredpally, accompanied by police protection to maintain order and dignity.
The family has requested the media to practice responsible reporting and avoid unverified information while the investigation into her death continues, with the suspect Arjun Sharma facing charges.
ALSO READ
Heartland+ Launch: Revolutionizing OTT with Country Music and Family Content
Karnataka govt 'bribed' Gandhi family through National Herald: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi
Suspect in Nikitha Godishala''s ''murder'' still at large, says her family
"Confront Revanth Reddy, who abused Gandhi family": KTR responds to Congress criticism over his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Man found hanging at home, family alleges mental stress after receiving SIR hearing notice