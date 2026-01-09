Farewell to Nikitha Godishala: A Tragic Loss

Tearful family and friends gathered on Friday to pay their last respects to Nikitha Godishala, a city-based health professional who was allegedly murdered in the US last week.

The 27-year-old's remains were cremated in a private ceremony at Marredpally, accompanied by police protection to maintain order and dignity.

The family has requested the media to practice responsible reporting and avoid unverified information while the investigation into her death continues, with the suspect Arjun Sharma facing charges.