Roll Out the Red Carpet: Oscar Winners Unveiled at the 98th Academy Awards

The star-studded 98th Academy Awards saw 'One Battle After Another' lead with six wins, including Best Picture and Best Director, honoring Paul Thomas Anderson's vision.

Michael B. Jordan and Jessie Buckley took home top acting prizes, celebrating their performances in 'Sinners' and 'Hamnet', respectively, solidifying their status as Hollywood's finest.

Other significant victories included 'KPop Demon Hunters' for Best Animated Feature Film and 'Sinners' for Best Cinematography, marking memorable moments in cinematic excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)