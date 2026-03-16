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Triumphant Moments: Highlights from the 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards celebrated cinematic achievements with 'One Battle After Another' taking home six Oscars. 'Sinners' and 'Frankenstein' also excelled, securing four and three awards respectively. Highlights included Michael B. Jordan winning Best Actor, Jessie Buckley Best Actress, and Paul Thomas Anderson receiving Best Director for 'One Battle After Another'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 08:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 08:20 IST
Triumphant Moments: Highlights from the 98th Academy Awards

The 98th Academy Awards showcased remarkable talent in the film industry, with 'One Battle After Another' leading the night by winning six Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson. This gripping film emerged as a major winner, delighting audiences and critics alike.

Michael B. Jordan stood out, grabbing the Best Actor award for his role in 'Sinners', while Jessie Buckley took home Best Actress for her performance in 'Hamnet'. The evening was a celebration of diverse talent, with significant wins across various categories.

Other notable victories included 'Frankenstein' receiving three awards and Ryan Coogler earning Best Original Screenplay for 'Sinners'. These achievements underscore the dynamic storytelling and creative prowess defining this year's nominees and winners at the prestigious event.

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