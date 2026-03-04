Left Menu

Mystery Projectile Strikes Maltese-Flagged Ship in Strait of Hormuz

The Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was struck by an unknown projectile while sailing through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to an engine room fire. The incident, which occurred near Oman, forced the crew to abandon ship. Fortunately, no injuries or environmental impact were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:37 IST
The Maltese-flagged container ship, Safeen Prestige, was targeted by a mysterious projectile as it navigated the precarious waters of the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. The incident compelled the crew to abandon the vessel, according to reliable shipping sources.

The attack took place around two nautical miles north of Oman at approximately 1109 GMT, as the vessel was journeying eastward, confirmed British maritime risk management company Vanguard. The projectile struck just above the waterline, igniting a fire in the engine room.

Fortunately, reports indicate no injuries were sustained by the crew, and there's no evidence of environmental damage. The British navy's UKMTO agency corroborated the news of the attack, underscoring the vessel's fortunate escape from a potentially disastrous situation.

