Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
A fatal accident in Rajkot, Gujarat, left four people dead after a truck collided with an autorickshaw. The incident, which occurred in the Metoda GIDC area, resulted in the immediate deaths of three individuals, with a fourth victim succumbing to injuries later. Police are investigating the case.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Rajkot district of Gujarat, four individuals lost their lives when a truck collided with an autorickshaw, according to police reports. The accident took place on Tuesday night in the Metoda GIDC area.
Superintendent of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar informed the media that three victims died instantly at the scene, while a fourth critically injured person was pronounced dead at the civil hospital shortly after.
The truck driver, Bansibharti Goswami, who fled the scene post-collision, was apprehended within a few hours. Among the deceased were brothers Vijay and Vishal Gangadiya, autorickshaw driver Sameer Varaniya, and an unidentified individual. Authorities have registered a case and an investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Four killed as truck collides with autorickshaw in Gujarat's Rajkot district: Police.
Tragedy in Austin: Indian-American Student Among Shooting Victims
Compensation Granted to Malkangiri Clash Victims Amidst Calls for Harmony
Tragic Blast in Nagpur: Leaders Announce Compensation for Victims
Mass Protests in Greece Demand Justice for Train Crash Victims