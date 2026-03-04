Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Rajkot

In a tragic incident in Rajkot district of Gujarat, four individuals lost their lives when a truck collided with an autorickshaw, according to police reports. The accident took place on Tuesday night in the Metoda GIDC area.

Superintendent of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar informed the media that three victims died instantly at the scene, while a fourth critically injured person was pronounced dead at the civil hospital shortly after.

The truck driver, Bansibharti Goswami, who fled the scene post-collision, was apprehended within a few hours. Among the deceased were brothers Vijay and Vishal Gangadiya, autorickshaw driver Sameer Varaniya, and an unidentified individual. Authorities have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)