Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Rajkot

A fatal accident in Rajkot, Gujarat, left four people dead after a truck collided with an autorickshaw. The incident, which occurred in the Metoda GIDC area, resulted in the immediate deaths of three individuals, with a fourth victim succumbing to injuries later. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajkot | Updated: 04-03-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 18:40 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives in Rajkot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Rajkot district of Gujarat, four individuals lost their lives when a truck collided with an autorickshaw, according to police reports. The accident took place on Tuesday night in the Metoda GIDC area.

Superintendent of Police Vijaysinh Gurjar informed the media that three victims died instantly at the scene, while a fourth critically injured person was pronounced dead at the civil hospital shortly after.

The truck driver, Bansibharti Goswami, who fled the scene post-collision, was apprehended within a few hours. Among the deceased were brothers Vijay and Vishal Gangadiya, autorickshaw driver Sameer Varaniya, and an unidentified individual. Authorities have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

U.S. Private Payrolls Surge: February's Record Job Growth

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

Wall Street Rallies Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Insights

 Global
3
Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

Abdullah Advocates Peace Amidst Tensions over West Asia Strikes

 India
4
Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

Family Feud Turns Fatal: Nephew Accused of Murdering Uncle

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026