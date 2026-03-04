Jammu Celebrates Holi with Unity and Colours Along Indo-Pak Border
Holi was celebrated with vibrant joy and a spirit of harmony across Jammu, including participation from Army and paramilitary forces along the Indo-Pak border. Various communities came together, enjoying festivities surrounded by tight security. The peaceful celebrations saw participation in both rural and urban areas, promoting unity and inclusiveness.
Jammu came alive with colors as Holi celebrations were held with enthusiasm and camaraderie throughout the region, including along the Indo-Pak border where Army and paramilitary personnel joined in the festivities.
The celebrations spanned across communities, with markets bustling with people buying water guns, herbal gulal, and other festive goodies, creating a lively atmosphere supported by comprehensive security arrangements.
Key figures like Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their hopes for communal harmony and happiness, underscoring the festival's role in promoting unity amidst diversity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
