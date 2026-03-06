Governor Shuffle Sparks Federalism Debate

The recent governor reshuffle by the Modi government has been sharply criticized by the Trinamool Congress, who accuse the administration of neglecting constitutional federalism. This reshuffle, involving the appointment of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as the new governor of West Bengal, has spurred concerns over central overreach.

Trinamool leaders highlight the recommendations from the Sarkaria and Punchhi Commissions, which stress the need for state consultation in governor appointments. They argue that the Modi government's actions convert Raj Bhavans into political war rooms for the BJP, ignoring established processes.

The political environment is buzzing with speculations, particularly following C V Ananda Bose's resignation from West Bengal's governorship. The sudden change comes just weeks before the Assembly polls, raising questions about political influence and strategic maneuvering at play.

