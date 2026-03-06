India Set to Eradicate Maoism: Amit Shah's Bold Declaration
Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared that India will be Maoist-free by March 31. Speaking at the CISF Raising Day, he praised security forces for countering the Maoist threat and emphasized CISF's role in economic growth. Shah highlighted the success under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a bold goal for India: to be Maoist-free by March 31. Addressing a gathering on the CISF's 57th Raising Day in Cuttack, he assured the nation of the security forces' capabilities.
Shah emphasized the CISF's significant role in safeguarding major national establishments, thereby acting as a catalyst for the country's economic growth. He highlighted ongoing efforts to combat Maoist influences, especially the push to dismantle aspirations of establishing a red corridor from Andhra Pradesh to Nepal.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah praised the determined strides made by security forces in reaching this pivotal moment in India's fight against Naxalism. He expressed confidence in achieving this major security milestone soon.
