Spectacular Display at Indian Army Commander's Parade

The Indian Army dazzled audiences with a preview of its main Army Day Parade. Highlights included aircrafts showering flowers, synchronized cavalry drills, displays of heavy armor and advanced combat systems, and vibrant cultural dance performances. Engineering and communication assets were also demonstrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 13-01-2026 15:27 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 15:27 IST
The Indian Army held a captivating Army Commander's Parade on Mahal Road as a prelude to the main Army Day Parade set for January 15.

The ceremony commenced with three Chetak helicopters releasing a flurry of flower petals over the assemblage, following which gallantry award-winning officers offered a ceremonial salute to the Army Commander.

The 61 Cavalry regiment, known for being the Indian Army's sole horse-mounted unit, executed precise drills alongside displays of heavy armor, advanced combat platforms, and specialized equipment. The event concluded with vibrant cultural dances and the Indian Army Service Corps' motorcycle formations.

