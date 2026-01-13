Colorful Skies and Sweet Flavors: Telangana's International Kite and Sweet Festival Soars

Telangana's International Kite and Sweet Festival took off with enthusiasm as ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the event at the Parade Grounds. The festival, organized by the Telangana Tourism Department, promises an array of traditional sports, culinary delights, and cultural performances.

Featuring 40 professional kite flyers from 19 countries and 55 from 15 Indian states, the festival aims to captivate visitors with massive, original kite designs. A highlight of the event is the night kite-flying sessions, drawing considerable crowd interest, according to the organizers.

Minister Rao emphasized the significance of preserving traditional festivals for cultural continuity and promoting local industries such as kite manufacturing in Hyderabad. The initiative aims to boost tourism revenues and create employment opportunities for local youth, aligning with the government's broader economic goals.

