Left Menu

Colorful Skies and Sweet Flavors: Telangana's International Kite and Sweet Festival Soars

Telangana Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar opened the vibrant International Kite and Sweet Festival at the Parade Grounds. Kite flyers from around the world are set to make this three-day extravaganza an unforgettable experience, celebrating traditional sports, culinary heritage, and cultural unity through January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:47 IST
Colorful Skies and Sweet Flavors: Telangana's International Kite and Sweet Festival Soars
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana's International Kite and Sweet Festival took off with enthusiasm as ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Ponnam Prabhakar inaugurated the event at the Parade Grounds. The festival, organized by the Telangana Tourism Department, promises an array of traditional sports, culinary delights, and cultural performances.

Featuring 40 professional kite flyers from 19 countries and 55 from 15 Indian states, the festival aims to captivate visitors with massive, original kite designs. A highlight of the event is the night kite-flying sessions, drawing considerable crowd interest, according to the organizers.

Minister Rao emphasized the significance of preserving traditional festivals for cultural continuity and promoting local industries such as kite manufacturing in Hyderabad. The initiative aims to boost tourism revenues and create employment opportunities for local youth, aligning with the government's broader economic goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

Trump's Stance on USMCA: A Push for Local Manufacturing

 Global
2
SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

SoFi Stadium: A Multi-Sport Global Icon

 Global
3
Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

Puerto Rico's Housing Check: Unveiling the Truth

 Global
4
US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

US-India Talks: Strengthening Partnership in Trade and Energy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026