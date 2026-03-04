Left Menu

New Zealand Spinners Shine Despite Jansen's Heroics in T20 World Cup

New Zealand spinners Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra helped restrict South Africa in the T20 World Cup semi-final. Marco Jansen's late innings propelled the Proteas to 169 for 8. New Zealand's strong bowling initially stymied South Africa’s top-order, but Jansen's power-hitting offered a competitive total.

In a thrilling match at the T20 World Cup semi-finals, New Zealand's spinners initially dominated South Africa's batting lineup, creating a challenging situation on a difficult pitch. Despite the pressure, Marco Jansen's explosive batting near the end helped South Africa reach 169 for 8.

Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra delivered critical blows to South Africa's top-order, severely impacting their scoring capabilities. However, Jansen and Tristan Stubbs formed a crucial partnership, adding 73 runs for the sixth wicket, giving their team a fighting chance in the game.

The game-changing moment came when dew made the pitch more favorable for batting, allowing Jansen to flex his batting prowess with powerful sixes, some towering into the stands. This performance not only revived South Africa's innings but also set up an intriguing contest for the New Zealand team to chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

