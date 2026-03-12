Rajasthan Ensures Stable LPG Supply Amid West Asia Tensions

In response to a commercial LPG cylinder shortage fueled by West Asia conflicts, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma declared the availability of cooking gas in the state to be stable. Sharma emphasized that domestic consumers face no supply disruptions and that state officials are actively managing distribution.

During a meeting, Sharma instructed the establishment of control rooms at both state and district levels to oversee the uninterrupted gas supply chain. Officials in the food and civil supplies department were put on alert, their leave canceled to prioritize essential supplies. Monitoring efforts are enhanced to curtail black marketing and hoarding of LPG.

Sharma urged communication channels to keep the public informed about LPG status and cautioned against rumors. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary V Srinivas coordinated with district authorities to ensure rapid response to any supply-related issues, reinforcing consumer protection measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)