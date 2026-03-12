Left Menu

Uttarakhand Government Prioritizes Gas Supply to Hospitals Amidst West Asia Conflict

The Uttarakhand government plans to prioritize the supply of commercial gas cylinders to hospitals and educational institutions due to a potential gas supply disruption from conflict in West Asia. They also prepare to provide wood for commercial use if needed, while ensuring no domestic gas shortage exists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:42 IST
In response to potential disruptions in gas supplies due to conflict in West Asia, the Uttarakhand government has prioritized commercial gas cylinder distribution to hospitals and educational institutions. Measures are also in place to provide wood for commercial needs if gas becomes scarce.

During a review meeting in Gairsain, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan assured there is no shortage of domestic gas cylinders and emphasized on stringent practices against black marketing of gas supplies. Coordination with oil and gas companies has been reinforced to meet any shortages.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal mentioned the possibility of LPG supply issues, prompting forest department preparations to use wood as an alternative fuel source for commercial activities. Efforts to dispel rumors of any shortages have been underscored with potential legal actions against misinformation spreaders.

