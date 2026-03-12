Israeli Military Prepared to Prolong Conflict with Iran

The Israeli military is set to prolong its operations against Iran as long as necessary, confirmed Brigadier General Effie Defrin. This statement was made to reporters on Wednesday, indicating Israel's unwavering stance amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Contrasting with this outlook, U.S. President Donald Trump, in remarks quoted by Axios, indicated a different perspective. He suggested there was "practically nothing left" to target in Iran and projected that the conflict would conclude soon.

The differing narratives from Israel and the U.S. highlight the complexity and unpredictability of the geopolitical situation, with both nations monitoring developments closely while adhering to their strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)