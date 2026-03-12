Left Menu

Israeli Military Prepared to Prolong Conflict with Iran

The Israeli military is ready to extend its conflict with Iran indefinitely, according to its spokesperson, Brigadier General Effie Defrin. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the conflict might soon conclude, though the Israeli military remains on alert and committed to its current strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:41 IST
Israeli Military Prepared to Prolong Conflict with Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli military is set to prolong its operations against Iran as long as necessary, confirmed Brigadier General Effie Defrin. This statement was made to reporters on Wednesday, indicating Israel's unwavering stance amidst escalating tensions in the region.

Contrasting with this outlook, U.S. President Donald Trump, in remarks quoted by Axios, indicated a different perspective. He suggested there was "practically nothing left" to target in Iran and projected that the conflict would conclude soon.

The differing narratives from Israel and the U.S. highlight the complexity and unpredictability of the geopolitical situation, with both nations monitoring developments closely while adhering to their strategic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026