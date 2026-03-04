Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

A former Navy officer has been apprehended in Kerala's coastal district following the discovery of 1.2 kilograms of ganja and a small plantation of 10 cannabis plants at his residence. The arrest unfolded after a search operation led by the Excise Department's Circle Inspector A Sebastian and his team, following a tip-off.

The accused, Binu V William, recently retired from his 15-year service in the Navy, opting for a voluntary exit. Authorities allege that William continued his involvement with narcotics, sourcing the contraband from Bengaluru, both during and post his naval tenure.

The Excise Department has registered a case against William under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Officials emphasized the need for public vigilance and assured intensified actions against illicit drug-related activities amid the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)