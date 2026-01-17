Ram Katha: Timeless Values in a Modern World
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the enduring relevance of 'Ram Katha' as a conduit for timeless values. At the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, he emphasized its role as a guiding philosophy and celebrated its presence across diverse cultures and languages.
- Country:
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised 'Ram Katha' as a vital means of spreading enduring values like morality, compassion, fraternity, and humanity at the inaugural event by Morari Bapu.
Speaking to the attendees, he emphasized that 'Ram Katha' is more than just a recounting of a sacred epic; it embodies a living philosophy guiding people towards dignity, discipline, and devotion, reflecting India's cultural ethos.
Referring to the upcoming 'dhwajarohan' at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for November 2025, Radhakrishnan remarked on its symbolism of faith and patience, underscoring that Lord Ram resides not just in temples but in the nation's soul.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Katha
- morality
- compassion
- fraternity
- humanity
- Indian culture
- dharma
- Ram Mandir
- Lord Ram
- Ramayana