Left Menu

Ram Katha: Timeless Values in a Modern World

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted the enduring relevance of 'Ram Katha' as a conduit for timeless values. At the event attended by former president Ram Nath Kovind, he emphasized its role as a guiding philosophy and celebrated its presence across diverse cultures and languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:56 IST
Ram Katha: Timeless Values in a Modern World
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan praised 'Ram Katha' as a vital means of spreading enduring values like morality, compassion, fraternity, and humanity at the inaugural event by Morari Bapu.

Speaking to the attendees, he emphasized that 'Ram Katha' is more than just a recounting of a sacred epic; it embodies a living philosophy guiding people towards dignity, discipline, and devotion, reflecting India's cultural ethos.

Referring to the upcoming 'dhwajarohan' at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, scheduled for November 2025, Radhakrishnan remarked on its symbolism of faith and patience, underscoring that Lord Ram resides not just in temples but in the nation's soul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026