NDA Secures Extra Votes for Bihar's Rajya Sabha Elections

JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary announced on Thursday that the NDA coalition possesses 12 additional votes for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar.

Despite the RJD's attempts to secure support from AIMIM, Choudhary expressed confidence in the NDA's candidates, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, prevailing in the race.

As the political climate heats up, the elections promise to be a critical test for all parties involved, with voting set for March 16.