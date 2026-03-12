Left Menu

NDA Secures Extra Votes for Bihar's Rajya Sabha Elections

Ashok Choudhary of JD(U) claims that NDA has 12 extra votes for Bihar's Rajya Sabha elections, boosting the chances for candidates, including CM Nitish Kumar. Despite RJD's efforts to garner support, NDA is confident of winning all five seats. Voting is scheduled for March 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JD(U) national general secretary Ashok Choudhary announced on Thursday that the NDA coalition possesses 12 additional votes for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar.

Despite the RJD's attempts to secure support from AIMIM, Choudhary expressed confidence in the NDA's candidates, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, prevailing in the race.

As the political climate heats up, the elections promise to be a critical test for all parties involved, with voting set for March 16.

