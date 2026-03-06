West Bengal: TMC Calls for Boycott Amid Voter Roll Controversy

The political climate in West Bengal intensified this Friday as TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced a call for a 'social and political boycott' of the BJP. Banerjee accused the Election Commission of attempting to disenfranchise over a crore voters through the SIR, ahead of the assembly polls.

From a stage at Metro Channel in central Kolkata, Banerjee declared that the TMC must socially isolate the BJP, labeling them a 'party of snakes' intent on manipulating voter lists. The TMC claims the SIR led to large-scale voter deletions, impacting over 1.2 crore people.

Banerjee drew historical parallels with India's freedom struggle, asserting that TMC will remain vigilant under Mamata Banerjee's leadership until all affected regain their voting rights. The controversy continues over BJP's alleged political interference as the 2026 state elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)