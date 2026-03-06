Left Menu

West Bengal: TMC Calls for Boycott Amid Voter Roll Controversy

Amid rising tensions in West Bengal over alleged voter roll manipulations, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee called for a 'social and political boycott' of the BJP. Accusing the Election Commission of disenfranchising voters, Banerjee criticized the BJP as attempting to skew the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:33 IST
West Bengal: TMC Calls for Boycott Amid Voter Roll Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in West Bengal intensified this Friday as TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee announced a call for a 'social and political boycott' of the BJP. Banerjee accused the Election Commission of attempting to disenfranchise over a crore voters through the SIR, ahead of the assembly polls.

From a stage at Metro Channel in central Kolkata, Banerjee declared that the TMC must socially isolate the BJP, labeling them a 'party of snakes' intent on manipulating voter lists. The TMC claims the SIR led to large-scale voter deletions, impacting over 1.2 crore people.

Banerjee drew historical parallels with India's freedom struggle, asserting that TMC will remain vigilant under Mamata Banerjee's leadership until all affected regain their voting rights. The controversy continues over BJP's alleged political interference as the 2026 state elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 Crore Fraud

Money Laundering Scandal Unveiled: Anil Nutrients Ltd Embroiled in Rs 47.88 ...

 India
2
Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

Sikkim's Commitment to Law and Order: New Police Recruitment Announced

 India
3
Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

Jesse Lingard Joins Corinthians in Career Revival

 Global
4
Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

Pakistan's Energy Strategy Amidst Regional Turmoil

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026