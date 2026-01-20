Yamuna Cruise Set to Transform Delhi's Leisure Scene

The much-anticipated ship for Delhi's Yamuna cruise service is on its way from Mumbai, according to Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra. Expected to arrive within days, the vessel is a core element of the Delhi government's ambitious new leisure project.

Minister Mishra, speaking to PTI, revealed that the ship is being transported by rail and will complete its technical outfitting upon reaching the capital. The cruise service will operate along an eight-kilometre stretch of the Yamuna River, offering residents a local escape reminiscent of Goa's famed waterways.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to inaugurate the cruise in February. The ship will accommodate 40 passengers, with plans for onboard entertainment and dining options, marking a key step in efforts to develop the Yamuna into a vibrant recreation and leisure destination.

