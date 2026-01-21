Left Menu

Amrit Udyan Blooms Again: A 2026 Spring Spectacle at Rashtrapati Bhavan

The Amrit Udyan garden at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be open to the public from February 3 to March 31, 2026. Visitors can access the garden, located near North Avenue, six days a week. Entry is free, and a shuttle service is provided for convenience.

Updated: 21-01-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:31 IST
The renowned Amrit Udyan, located within the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is set to welcome visitors from February 3 to March 31, 2026, as announced by the president's secretariat on Wednesday.

Guests can enjoy the floral displays six days a week, with gates open from 10 am to 6 pm, excluding Mondays and March 4, due to Holi celebrations.

Entry is free, with registration available online and onsite. Visitors will enter through gate no 35, supported by a shuttle bus service from the Central Secretariat metro station every 30 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

