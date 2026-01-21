Margot Robbie on Her Intense Bond with Jacob Elordi: Inside 'Wuthering Heights' Filming

Margot Robbie has candidly discussed the intense connection she developed with fellow actor Jacob Elordi during the filming of Emerald Fennell's much-awaited adaptation of Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights'. In a revealing interview, the 35-year-old actress shared how she quickly formed a close bond with her Australian co-star, stating, "I'm so codependent with people I work with and I love everyone so much... I think I developed that quite quickly with Jacob too," as reported by People.

According to Robbie, Elordi, 28, frequently stayed nearby during shoots, keenly observing her portrayal of Cathy. "By the third day of filming, I found myself starting to look around to see where he was. When it turned out he wasn't watching, I was really unnerved... I felt quite lost, like a kid without their blanket," she admitted. Elordi responded, "We have a mutual obsession," acknowledging the allure of Robbie's professionalism. He added, "If you have the opportunity to share a film set with Margot Robbie, you're going to make sure you're within 5 to 10 meters at all times, watching how she drinks tea, how she eats her food. ... She's just like an elite actor," according to People.

The cast also shared their experiences of capturing the essence of Brontë's narrative by filming in the picturesque English Moors. Elordi noted the impact of playing Kate Bush's "Wuthering Heights" while on location, remarking, "It was this really sort of profound thing, being Heathcliff and Cathy... watching the sunset on the Moors as the spirit of [these] characters have for the last 200 years. You can almost imagine that the spirit of this love that Brontë created is floating around there. It really did feel like we were catching little pieces of that unrequited love," as quoted by People.

'Wuthering Heights', featuring actors Shazad Latif, Hong Chau, Alison Oliver, Charlotte Mellington, and Owen Cooper, is co-produced by Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment, recognized for hits like 'Barbie' and 'Saltburn'. Scheduled for release on February 13, the film aims to bring Brontë's timeless tale to life with a fresh perspective.