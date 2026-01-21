Inflation in the United Kingdom climbed in December for the first time in five months, exceeding the Bank of England's target, according to data unveiled on Wednesday.

The Office for National Statistics reported a consumer prices index increase at an annual rate of 3.4% in December, up from 3.2% the previous month. The rise was attributed to increased taxes on tobacco and holiday travel expenses.

Economists expected a rise to 3.5%, understanding December's uptick as a temporary hurdle toward reaching the Bank's target of 2%. Research director James Smith from the Resolution Foundation anticipates significant drops by 2026, leading to further interest rate cuts by the Bank of England from the current 3.75% rate. The Labour government aims to control inflation to stimulate economic growth, a key electoral promise hindered by poor poll ratings.

