Manipur Statehood Day: A Celebration of Progress and Heritage

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for his unwavering support towards the state's progress on the 55th statehood day. The focus remains on inclusive growth, dialogue, and youth empowerment for future development and maintaining the region's cultural heritage and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-01-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 21:17 IST
Manipur Statehood Day: A Celebration of Progress and Heritage
Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his persistent support towards the state's development during the 55th statehood day celebrations.

The Prime Minister highlighted the government's focus on inclusive growth, development, and honoring the state's rich heritage and resilience, reinforcing his commitment to supporting Manipur's progress.

Bhalla emphasized the crucial role of dialogue, trust-building, and collective efforts in addressing challenges, alongside the importance of youth involvement in shaping the state's future. Former Chief Minister N Biren Singh echoed these sentiments, appreciating Modi's wishes on the occasion.

