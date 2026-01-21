Left Menu

Kristen Bell to Host 2026 SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards Again

Renowned actress Kristen Bell will host the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards, marking her third time in the role. Known for her charm and singing talent, Bell returns to a familiar stage after past successes. The awards will spotlight top films like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 22:51 IST
Kristen Bell to Host 2026 SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards Again
Kristen Bell (File photo/Reuters) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood actor Kristen Bell, celebrated for her roles in 'The Good Place' and 'Nobody Wants This', is set to host the 2026 SAG-AFTRA Actor Awards, as reported by Deadline. This marks her third time hosting after successful appearances in 2018 and 2025, bringing her unique style back to the stage.

Bell expressed her enthusiasm, highlighting her enjoyment of past hosting gigs and looking forward to showcasing her singing skills. Known for voicing Princess Anna in 'Frozen', she humorously referenced the film in last year's monologue. Her inaugural hosting in 1995 set a precedent, and producer Jon Brockett considers her return akin to welcoming family.

The awards, now called the Actor Awards, have announced nominations with 'One Battle After Another' leading with seven nods. Other top contenders include 'Sinners', 'Frankenstein', 'Hamnet', and 'Marty Supreme'. On the TV side, 'The Studio' dominates, while 'Adolescence' and 'The White Lotus' follow closely. The ceremony is slated for March 1, prior to the Academy Awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

