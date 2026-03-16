Assam CM Offers Prayers in Madhya Pradesh Amid Development Initiatives

On Monday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to the renowned Baglamukhi Temple in Datia, Madhya Pradesh, where he offered prayers and sought blessings. Upon his arrival, he was warmly greeted with garlands by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and local social workers.

During his visit, Sarma also attended the ancient Vankhandeshwar Mahadev Temple, performing jalabhishek of Lord Shiva as priests chanted Vedic mantras. Addressing the media, the Chief Minister affirmed that the BJP is perpetually prepared for elections, maintaining a connection with the populace to ensure the effective delivery of government schemes.

Sarma expressed optimism regarding BJP's prospects in the forthcoming Assam elections and foresees the party's influence expanding in West Bengal. Earlier, on March 14, the Chief Minister inaugurated several key development projects in Assam's Cachar, Hailakandi, and Sribhumi districts, amounting to approximately Rs 340 crore.

The development surge included the dedication of the State Secretariat in Barak Valley, Silchar, serving the local populace. Significant infrastructure projects, such as bridges and cultural centers in the Cachar district, were inaugurated, marking a milestone in Sarma's governance drive, completed over 36 months and spanning 18,585 square meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)