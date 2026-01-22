Racing Thrills at Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive: High-Octane Motorsport Action
The Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive kicked off in Changlang, featuring 35 participants in superbike and high-performance car races. The event opened with a hill climb from Hell Gate to Pangsau Pass. Hamza Murtaza led the stage, promoting unity beyond sport, and continues with an autocross in Namsai.
The opening day of the Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive witnessed a thrilling motorsport spectacle in Changlang district, as 22 superbike riders and 13 high-performance car drivers transformed Nampong village into a hub of excitement.
Racers tackled an 11.2-kilometre hill climb stage, from Hell Gate to Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border. Hamza Murtaza emerged victorious, completing the course in just 9 minutes and 57 seconds, while a local rider secured second place.
The event, themed 'Daring to Push Boundaries, Celebrating Boundaries', was inaugurated by Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakera. The competition continues with a tarmac autocross stage in Namsai district.
