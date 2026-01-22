Racing Thrills at Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive: High-Octane Motorsport Action

The opening day of the Namsai-Pangsau PowerDrive witnessed a thrilling motorsport spectacle in Changlang district, as 22 superbike riders and 13 high-performance car drivers transformed Nampong village into a hub of excitement.

Racers tackled an 11.2-kilometre hill climb stage, from Hell Gate to Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border. Hamza Murtaza emerged victorious, completing the course in just 9 minutes and 57 seconds, while a local rider secured second place.

The event, themed 'Daring to Push Boundaries, Celebrating Boundaries', was inaugurated by Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakera. The competition continues with a tarmac autocross stage in Namsai district.

(With inputs from agencies.)