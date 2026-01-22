Lithuania's Enduring U.S. Alliance: A Call for Cooperation
Lithuania continues to view the United States as its key ally, according to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. Ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Nauseda emphasized the importance of collaboration over confrontation to resolve security issues between the U.S. and the European Union.
- Country:
- Belgium
As the European Union summit looms, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has reiterated Lithuania's strong alliance with the United States. Nauseda, speaking ahead of the emergency meeting in Brussels, highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations.
Nauseda urged for a focus on 'cooperation instead of confrontation' among global powers, as he addressed the media on the matter. His remarks underscored the necessity for unity in tackling security challenges.
Emphasizing a collaborative approach, Nauseda called for the U.S. and the European Union to jointly address and resolve security issues, marking a significant stance amid rising geopolitical tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Our close cooperation vital for advancing shared interests of Global South: PM Modi after speaking to Brazilian President.
Securing the Arctic: A New Era of Cooperation
Reviving the 'Golden Era': China and UK's Renewed Focus on Economic Cooperation
India–Spain Mark 70 Years with Focus on AI, Tech and Strategic Cooperation
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation