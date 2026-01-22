Lithuania's Enduring U.S. Alliance: A Call for Cooperation

As the European Union summit looms, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has reiterated Lithuania's strong alliance with the United States. Nauseda, speaking ahead of the emergency meeting in Brussels, highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Nauseda urged for a focus on 'cooperation instead of confrontation' among global powers, as he addressed the media on the matter. His remarks underscored the necessity for unity in tackling security challenges.

Emphasizing a collaborative approach, Nauseda called for the U.S. and the European Union to jointly address and resolve security issues, marking a significant stance amid rising geopolitical tensions.

