Lithuania's Enduring U.S. Alliance: A Call for Cooperation

Lithuania continues to view the United States as its key ally, according to Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda. Ahead of an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Nauseda emphasized the importance of collaboration over confrontation to resolve security issues between the U.S. and the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:19 IST
As the European Union summit looms, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda has reiterated Lithuania's strong alliance with the United States. Nauseda, speaking ahead of the emergency meeting in Brussels, highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Nauseda urged for a focus on 'cooperation instead of confrontation' among global powers, as he addressed the media on the matter. His remarks underscored the necessity for unity in tackling security challenges.

Emphasizing a collaborative approach, Nauseda called for the U.S. and the European Union to jointly address and resolve security issues, marking a significant stance amid rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

