Sri Lanka Spinners Dazzle in ODI Opener Against England

Sri Lanka's spinners capitalized on home conditions to clinch a 19-run victory against England in the opening match of their three-game ODI series.

Despite resting their star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage played pivotal roles, taking vital wickets on a slow pitch to dismiss England for 252 runs.

Kusal Mendis, batting at number three, was instrumental in Sri Lanka's innings, remaining unbeaten with a commendable 93 off 117 balls, including 11 boundaries.

