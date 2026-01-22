Left Menu

Sri Lanka Spinners Dazzle in ODI Opener Against England

Sri Lanka's spinners excelled to secure a 19-run victory over England in the first game of a three-match ODI series. Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage delivered crucial performances, while Kusal Mendis bolstered the innings with an unbeaten 93 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 22-01-2026 23:18 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:18 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's spinners capitalized on home conditions to clinch a 19-run victory against England in the opening match of their three-game ODI series.

Despite resting their star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage played pivotal roles, taking vital wickets on a slow pitch to dismiss England for 252 runs.

Kusal Mendis, batting at number three, was instrumental in Sri Lanka's innings, remaining unbeaten with a commendable 93 off 117 balls, including 11 boundaries.

