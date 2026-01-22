Sri Lanka Spinners Dazzle in ODI Opener Against England
Sri Lanka's spinners excelled to secure a 19-run victory over England in the first game of a three-match ODI series. Jeffrey Vandersay and Dunith Wellalage delivered crucial performances, while Kusal Mendis bolstered the innings with an unbeaten 93 runs.
Sri Lanka's spinners capitalized on home conditions to clinch a 19-run victory against England in the opening match of their three-game ODI series.
Despite resting their star bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay and left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage played pivotal roles, taking vital wickets on a slow pitch to dismiss England for 252 runs.
Kusal Mendis, batting at number three, was instrumental in Sri Lanka's innings, remaining unbeaten with a commendable 93 off 117 balls, including 11 boundaries.
