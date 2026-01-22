Actor Krishnaprasad and Brother in Legal Spotlight Over Assault Allegations

Actor Krishnaprasad and his brother, municipal councillor Krishnakumar, have found themselves at the center of a legal storm following allegations of an assault on a doctor. The police have registered a case against the duo, stemming from a construction-related dispute.

The altercation reportedly occurred when Dr. Sreekumar from Kottayam noticed the accused on his property and began filming them. This property is adjacent to Krishnaprasad's home in Perunna, and the dispute involves the flow of drainage water. Authorities say that the actor and his brother, allegedly provoked by the camera, responded with verbal and physical aggression.

The case, filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, continues to unfold as police examine CCTV footage from a nearby residence to corroborate the events. Both Krishnaprasad and Krishnakumar have firmly denied any wrongdoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)