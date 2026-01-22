Ensuring Security for Republic Day: J&K Police Chief's Strategic Review
Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat reviews security in the Valley's southern districts, focusing on anti-terror operations and preparations for Republic Day. He stresses heightened alertness, robust planning, and intelligence operations to ensure an incident-free celebration while emphasizing zero tolerance towards threats to national security.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in the Valley's southern districts on Thursday. His focus was on anti-terror operations and preparations for the upcoming Republic Day.
During a meeting at DPO Anantnag, Prabhat examined law and order management, counter-terrorism strategies, crime prevention measures, and security arrangements for January 26. He emphasized the necessity of heightened alertness to ensure peaceful and incident-free celebrations.
Prabhat directed officers to intensify area control and reinforce intelligence-driven operations against anti-national activities. Stressing zero tolerance for threats to national security, he called for decisive actions to maintain public safety and peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)