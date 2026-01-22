Left Menu

Ensuring Security for Republic Day: J&K Police Chief's Strategic Review

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat reviews security in the Valley's southern districts, focusing on anti-terror operations and preparations for Republic Day. He stresses heightened alertness, robust planning, and intelligence operations to ensure an incident-free celebration while emphasizing zero tolerance towards threats to national security.

Updated: 22-01-2026 23:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 23:09 IST
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in the Valley's southern districts on Thursday. His focus was on anti-terror operations and preparations for the upcoming Republic Day.

During a meeting at DPO Anantnag, Prabhat examined law and order management, counter-terrorism strategies, crime prevention measures, and security arrangements for January 26. He emphasized the necessity of heightened alertness to ensure peaceful and incident-free celebrations.

Prabhat directed officers to intensify area control and reinforce intelligence-driven operations against anti-national activities. Stressing zero tolerance for threats to national security, he called for decisive actions to maintain public safety and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

