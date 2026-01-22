Ensuring Security for Republic Day: J&K Police Chief's Strategic Review

Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Nalin Prabhat conducted a comprehensive review of the security situation in the Valley's southern districts on Thursday. His focus was on anti-terror operations and preparations for the upcoming Republic Day.

During a meeting at DPO Anantnag, Prabhat examined law and order management, counter-terrorism strategies, crime prevention measures, and security arrangements for January 26. He emphasized the necessity of heightened alertness to ensure peaceful and incident-free celebrations.

Prabhat directed officers to intensify area control and reinforce intelligence-driven operations against anti-national activities. Stressing zero tolerance for threats to national security, he called for decisive actions to maintain public safety and peace.

