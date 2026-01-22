Left Menu

Oscars Embrace Coogler's 'Sinners' with Record-Breaking Nominations

Ryan Coogler's 'Sinners' leads the 98th Academy Awards with a record-setting 16 nominations, surpassing historical benchmarks. Coogler, celebrated for his work on 'Fruitvale Station' and 'Black Panther,' is recognized for his deeply personal film. A significant shake-up looms over Hollywood with Warner Bros.' pending sale to Netflix.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a historic sweep, Ryan Coogler's blues-infused vampire film, "Sinners," shattered Oscar records with 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards. The film outdid classics like "Titanic," cementing Coogler's place among Hollywood's elite auteurs with nods in both best director and screenplay categories.

Joining "Sinners" in the spotlight is Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' with 13 nominations. The two films represent a powerful glimpse into the American zeitgeist, both reflected in visceral storytelling that carries strong social and political undercurrents.

Warner Bros. celebrates early success amidst its impending sale to Netflix with an impressive 30 nominations overall. The studio's performance hints at a major industry realignment, as profits, competition, and streaming dominance continue to reshape the Hollywood landscape.

