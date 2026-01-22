Record-Breaking Oscar Nominations for 'Sinners'

'Sinners,' a standout vampire thriller set in the Segregation era and featuring Michael B. Jordan, has emerged as a major contender at this year's Oscars with a record-breaking 16 nominations, establishing it as the lead competitor for the best picture category.

The film, which showcases Jordan in a dual role, is poised to rival other well-received productions like 'One Battle After Another' and 'Marty Supreme.' Esteemed actors and filmmakers, including Leonardo DiCaprio and director Ryan Coogler, are recognized in various categories.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, comprised of around 10,000 industry professionals, will select the winners, with the award ceremony broadcast on ABC and hosted by Conan O'Brien, marking a significant event for Hollywood this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)