Uttar Pradesh's Cultural Legacy Shines at Republic Day Parade

Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Republic Day parade in New Delhi highlights its rich cultural heritage and progress. It features the historic Kalinjar Fort, Bundelkhand's spiritual traditions, and the state's industrial and infrastructural growth. Traditional dances and local crafts enrich the presentation, symbolizing strength and advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:55 IST
In a vibrant display at New Delhi's Republic Day parade, Uttar Pradesh proudly showcased its rich cultural tapestry and dynamic development. The state's tableau artfully encapsulated a journey through time, merging the historic grandeur of the Bundelkhand region with the modern achievements of infrastructure and industry.

At the core of the presentation was an homage to the ancient Kalinjar Fort. This historic marvel, along with the Ekamukh Lingam sculpture, paid tribute to Bundelkhand's spiritual and cultural legacy. Accompanying these were depictions of regional handicrafts and folk performances, adding a burst of local color and tradition to the set.

The tableau's transformation into a vision of contemporary prowess was marked by representations of expansive expressway networks and the indigenously developed Brahmos missile. This blend of past and present highlights Uttar Pradesh's path of rapid progress and industrial strength, creating a compelling image of unity and advancement.

