Oscar Surprises: 'Sinners' Breaks Records and New Milestones Achieved

The recent Oscar nominations have made headlines with new records and unexpected turns. Leading the charge is the film 'Sinners,' which has secured an unprecedented 16 nominations, breaking the previous record of 14 held by classics like 'Titanic' and 'La La Land.'

The nominations also highlighted notable breakthroughs, such as the surprising best picture nod for 'F1' and Kate Hudson's resurgence with a best actress nomination for 'Song Sung Blue.' Meanwhile, the nominations saw significant snubs, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for 'Wicked: For Good' and Jennifer Lawrence for 'Die My Love.'

The ceremony sets a record for non-English language performances, with four nominations this year. In addition, Chloé Zhao's nomination marks a milestone for female directors. The Oscars also introduced a new award for achievement in casting, recognizing the critical role casting directors play in a film's success.

