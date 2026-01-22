Left Menu

Oscar Surprises: 'Sinners' Breaks Records and New Milestones Achieved

The latest Oscar nominations have broken records and set new milestones, notably for the film 'Sinners' with 16 nominations. New trends are emerging with nominations for non-English performances and female directors. Surprising snubs included films like 'Wicked: For Good' and stars such as Ariana Grande and Jennifer Lawrence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 22:58 IST
Oscar Surprises: 'Sinners' Breaks Records and New Milestones Achieved
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent Oscar nominations have made headlines with new records and unexpected turns. Leading the charge is the film 'Sinners,' which has secured an unprecedented 16 nominations, breaking the previous record of 14 held by classics like 'Titanic' and 'La La Land.'

The nominations also highlighted notable breakthroughs, such as the surprising best picture nod for 'F1' and Kate Hudson's resurgence with a best actress nomination for 'Song Sung Blue.' Meanwhile, the nominations saw significant snubs, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for 'Wicked: For Good' and Jennifer Lawrence for 'Die My Love.'

The ceremony sets a record for non-English language performances, with four nominations this year. In addition, Chloé Zhao's nomination marks a milestone for female directors. The Oscars also introduced a new award for achievement in casting, recognizing the critical role casting directors play in a film's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

Venezuela's Oil Law Overhaul: A Path to Foreign Investment

 Global
2
Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

Global Currencies Shift Amid Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Economic Data

 Global
3
Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

Ukraine Faces New Energy Crisis Amidst Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

Trump Sues JPMorgan: Banking Battle Over 'Debanking' Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026