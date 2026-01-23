Left Menu

Honoring Netaji: A Legacy of Courage and Nation-Building

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, emphasizing his pivotal role in India’s freedom. Saini also highlighted India’s journey towards self-reliance and urged youth to contribute to nation-building, inspired by Netaji's ideals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 15:12 IST
On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, celebrating his monumental contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Saini, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Park in Chandigarh, praised Netaji's courage and sacrifice, which he said awakened a spirit of freedom in Indians.

Saini further mentioned that Bose's ideals continue to guide India's growth to self-reliance and global leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the youth to embrace Netaji's vision for nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)

