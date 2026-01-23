Honoring Netaji: A Legacy of Courage and Nation-Building

On Friday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honored Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, celebrating his monumental contributions to India's freedom struggle.

Saini, at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Park in Chandigarh, praised Netaji's courage and sacrifice, which he said awakened a spirit of freedom in Indians.

Saini further mentioned that Bose's ideals continue to guide India's growth to self-reliance and global leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He urged the youth to embrace Netaji's vision for nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)