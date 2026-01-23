Left Menu

Unraveling Justice: Taapsee Pannu Returns to Courtroom Drama in 'Assi'

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha introduces 'Assi', a courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu. Scheduled for a February 20 release, the film reunites Pannu and Sinha, exploring justice through an investigative thriller. The gripping narrative promises an intense storyline, challenging what justice means in modern society.

Updated: 23-01-2026 17:09 IST

Anubhav Sinha, acclaimed for impactful narratives, has unveiled the first look of his forthcoming courtroom drama 'Assi', starring Taapsee Pannu. The film, set to release on February 20, is an urgent call for justice, presenting viewers with a powerful investigative thriller.

The filmmaker and T-Series showcased a motion poster, creating anticipation for this intense cinematic experience. Taapsee Pannu, portraying a lawyer, expressed her eagerness on social media, highlighting the film's urgency and the pressing themes it tackles.

'Assi' also highlights notable performances from Kani Kusruti, Revathy, and others, alongside guest appearances from industry veterans. Through Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series, Sinha and his team aim to redefine justice's meaning, questioning societal norms and probing the true culprits of justice.

