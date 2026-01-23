Unraveling Justice: Taapsee Pannu Returns to Courtroom Drama in 'Assi'

Anubhav Sinha, acclaimed for impactful narratives, has unveiled the first look of his forthcoming courtroom drama 'Assi', starring Taapsee Pannu. The film, set to release on February 20, is an urgent call for justice, presenting viewers with a powerful investigative thriller.

The filmmaker and T-Series showcased a motion poster, creating anticipation for this intense cinematic experience. Taapsee Pannu, portraying a lawyer, expressed her eagerness on social media, highlighting the film's urgency and the pressing themes it tackles.

'Assi' also highlights notable performances from Kani Kusruti, Revathy, and others, alongside guest appearances from industry veterans. Through Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series, Sinha and his team aim to redefine justice's meaning, questioning societal norms and probing the true culprits of justice.