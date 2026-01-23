Left Menu

Textile Tussle: Giriraj Singh Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh rebukes Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, emphasizing the growth in textile exports and job creation. Singh criticizes Gandhi for claiming high U.S. tariffs have damaged India's textile sector, suggesting misinformation. Gandhi advocates for a U.S. trade deal prioritizing Indian workers.

Updated: 23-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 17:38 IST
In a heated exchange, Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh fired back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting the robust growth in India's textile exports and the creation of 5 crore jobs in the sector over the past 11 years. This rebuttal aims to counter Gandhi's claims of the industry's decline due to U.S. tariffs.

Gandhi, in his recent post on platform X, blamed the 50 percent tariffs for hampering the textile sector and urged the Prime Minister to secure a beneficial trade deal with the U.S. Singh, however, accuses Gandhi of misleading the public and spreading misinformation about the sector's health.

The ongoing debate unfolds against the backdrop of India's efforts to finalize trade agreements, including a proposed deal with the European Union, while domestic textile exports show resilience, marking growth despite global challenges. Singh emphasizes the sector's potential to reach a USD 350 billion market by 2030.

