Controversial Removal of Slavery Exhibit at Independence Park

The National Park Service has controversially removed a slavery exhibit from Philadelphia's Independence National Historical Park, following an executive order by President Donald Trump. The order, aimed at revising historical displays across the nation's museums and parks, seeks to align these with shared national values.

The exhibit, located at the President's House Site, featured biographical details of the nine enslaved individuals who lived under President George Washington's care. Informational panels also addressed Washington's use of slave labor, sparking discussions on how history is narrated.

In response to the removal, the city of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior, its Secretary Doug Burgum, and acting National Parks Service Director Jessica Bowron. This legal action underscores broader concerns about the potential erasure of less flattering aspects of American history.