Netaji's Legacy: Navigating Modern Cognitive Colonialism

General Anil Chauhan highlights the enduring relevance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s strategies in today’s polycentric world. Describing Bose as a 'scholar statesman', Chauhan warns against 'cognitive colonialism' driven by IT giants, emphasizing the need for strategic realism to counter emerging intellectual challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 21:40 IST
In an address at Jawaharlal Nehru University, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, highlighted the enduring pertinence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's policies amid today's global uncertainties. Gen. Chauhan, speaking on Netaji's 129th birth anniversary, underscored Bose's vision and leadership qualities as vital guides for current and future challenges facing India.

General Chauhan introduced the concept of 'cognitive colonialism,' suggesting that contemporary society is entering an era where intellectual and psychological domains are targeted. He emphasized the importance of Bose's assertive diplomacy and strategic realism in confronting these emerging challenges influenced by advancements in information technology and artificial intelligence.

The CDS lauded Netaji's legacy in establishing a government, leading an army, and calling for national mobilization for India's freedom. As India continues to dismantle remnants of colonialism, Chauhan cautioned against the growing influence of IT companies and data mining firms in propagating cognitive colonialism, urging vigilance and strategic foresight.

