Unveiling 'Melania': A Glimpse into the Former First Lady's World

Melania Trump will host a private White House screening for a new film documenting her life before her husband's second inauguration. The movie, titled 'Melania,' offers rare insights into her role and is set for global release on January 30. A premiere is scheduled at the Trump-Kennedy Center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 02:56 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 02:56 IST
First Lady Melania Trump is set to offer a rare glimpse into her private and public life through a new film, 'Melania,' with a private White House screening on Saturday. The movie, documenting the 20 days leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration, will premiere globally on January 30.

Produced by Marc Beckman, affiliated with Amazon's MGM Studios, the film reveals unseen moments of Melania Trump's life, including her role as an adviser during the inauguration and her behind-the-scenes activities. Emphasizing her non-political approach, Beckman noted the movie captures not only her diplomatic engagements and fashion choices but also President Trump's humor.

Along with the worldwide release, an exclusive premiere will be held at the Trump-Kennedy Center. As part of the promotional activities, Melania Trump will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, highlighting her continued public presence even beyond the White House.

(With inputs from agencies.)

