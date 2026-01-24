Spanish Court Drops Julio Iglesias Sexual Assault Case

Spanish state prosecutors have opted to close an initial investigation into sexual assault allegations against renowned singer Julio Iglesias. The prosecutors cited a lack of jurisdiction by Spain's National Court over incidents that allegedly occurred in the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic.

The investigation was launched following accusations that the Grammy-winning artist had sexually assaulted two former employees at his residences. Iglesias has consistently denied these claims, asserting on social media his shock and sorrow over the situation, and stating the allegations to be thoroughly baseless.

Julio Iglesias, now 82, remains an influential figure in the global music scene, having sold over 300 million records in multiple languages. His achievements include a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Performance in 1988 and a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. He is also known as the father of famous pop star Enrique Iglesias.